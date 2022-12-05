Portland shop selling magic mushrooms illegally attracts crowd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The line to enter Shroom House in downtown Portland extended around the block on Friday, following news that the store was selling psychedelic mushrooms to customers.

Willamette Week and The Oregonian reported on the West Burnside supplement shop Thursday afternoon. In both cases, store staff made no secret of the fact that they were selling mushrooms containing psilocybin, although the process required that customers give identification and register with the company.

In fact, the shop has been open about psilocybin sales since before it started doing business. In August, when signs around the shop still said “coming soon,” psilocybin appeared about halfway down a list of mushrooms that Shroom House advertised for sale.

In 2020, Oregon voters approved two revolutionary measures related to drug legalization: Measure 110, which decriminalized user amounts of narcotics, and Measure 109, which legalized the use of psilocybin in a regulated therapeutic, clinical setting.

Neither of those laws made the retail sale of psilocybin legal.

“I still think a lot of people have reached out thinking that this is a dispensary model, or that people will be able to go in and purchase psilocybin and take it with them off site,” said Angie Allbee, section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services, which operates under the Oregon Health Authority. “We also know that that’s not a part of what ORS 475A created.”

At the same time, it’s not clear that authorities in Portland care to harsh Shroom House’s vibe. When asked for comment, the Portland Police Bureau referred the media to OHA’s Oregon Psilocybin Services.

“I can only say that the Narcotics and Organized Crime unit is aware of the allegations being made online and in numerous news stories about this location,” Sgt. Kevin Allen said in a brief statement. “The nature of NOC’s work requires them to be cautious about what they release publicly, so I can’t say more than the fact that they’re aware of it.”

Allen said that he did not expect there to be any new developments Friday.

This isn’t Shroom House’s first rodeo. A store in Vancouver, British Columbia, shares the same name and logo. It’s been around since late 2021 or early 2022.

Retail psilocybin sales aren’t any more legal in Canada, but police in Vancouver, BC acknowledged earlier this year that busting these mushroom dispensaries simply isn’t high on their list of priorities.