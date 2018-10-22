Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NBCNC) – If you haven’t checked your Powerball tickets yet–spoiler alert: you did not win the $470 million dollar jackpot. No one did.
There is now a tremendous amount of money up for grabs in the two multi-state lotteries.
Here are the Powerball numbers from Saturday night: 16, 54, 57, 62, 69. And the Powerball is 23.
Since no ticket has all six of those numbers, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night is now $620 million dollars. That’s a staggering amount of money.
And yet it still pales in comparison to Mega Millions. The jackpot for that lottery’s Tuesday night drawing is estimated at $1.6 billion dollars.