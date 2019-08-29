Pres. Trump establishes ‘U.S. Space Command’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – America has officially established the U.S. Space Command, a new combatant command under the Defense Department.
President Trump presided over a Rose Garden ceremony making the command official.
Meeting security challenges in space has been a Trump priority since early in his administration. And the new command will have authority to direct America’s national security operations in space.
Trump says the move is critical to maintaining U.S. security from potential space-based military threats.
President Trump stated, “We’re gathered here in the Rose Garden to establish the United States Space Command. It’s a big deal. As the newest combatant command, SpaceCom will defend America’s vital interests in space, the next war-fighting domain. I think that’s pretty obvious to everybody. It’s all about space.”
President Trump has also pushed for the creation of a sixth military branch called the U.S. Space Force.