Prescott Park adds paved ADA walking trails

A local walking trail has a new addition tonight.
Medford’s Prescott Park is now ADA accessible.
This paved trail was put in place this summer to accommodate people with disabilities, or difficulties making the steep walk.
Construction began in June and finished just in time for scenic all hikes.
