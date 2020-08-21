Home
Prescott Park adds paved ADA walking trails

Prescott Park adds paved ADA walking trails

News

A local walking trail has a new addition tonight.

Medford’s Prescott Park is now ADA accessible.

This paved trail was put in place this summer to  accommodate people with disabilities, or difficulties making the steep walk.

Construction began in June and finished just in time for scenic all hikes.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »