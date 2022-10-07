YREKA, Calif. – CAL FIRE is conducting a prescribed burn in Siskiyou county.

The burn started around 9:00 a.m. Friday at Bogus Creek Ranch about eight miles northeast of Montague. It will continue until 7:00 in the evening.

Firefighters said under optimal conditions they will burn 600 acres of grass and brush between the 6th and 10th of October.

Residents around the area can expect to see some smoke. How much will they see will depend on weather conditions and resource availability.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRESKU.