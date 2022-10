CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Sports Commission will host its first-ever cornhole classic this weekend.

It’s a doubles tournament that will run over the course of two days this Saturday and Sunday.

Teams are expected from across Oregon and neighboring states.

The winners will get a piece of a $6,000 purse.

It will be held at Olsrud Arena at The Expo in Central Point.

You can register now at TravelMedford.org.