President Biden addresses the nation’s wildfire response

Monday, the president spoke at a briefing at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
He warned the group that the country must immediately deal with the climate crisis.
“No, we can’t continue to try to ignore reality,” he said. “Barack, President Obama used to always kid me. I say, you know, reality has a way of a working its way in. Well, you know, the reality is we have a global warming problem, a serious global warming problem. And it’s consequential. And what’s going to happen is things aren’t going to go back to what they were. It’s not like you can build back to what it was before. It’s not going to get any better than it is today. It only can get worse, not better.”
The president also pushed his infrastructure proposal during the briefing.
He said his bill provides billions of dollars for wildfire preparedness, resilience and response along with money for forest management and public water sources.