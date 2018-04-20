North Korea reportedly committed to denuclearization

SEOUL, South Korea (NBCNC) – South Korean president Moon Jae-in says North Korea has expressed its commitment to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula and is not seeking conditions.
Moon made a keynote speech at a lunch with chief executives of Korean media companies Thursday)and said the North was expressing a will for a complete denuclearization.
He also said in a statement released after the lunch meeting that the North has not attached any conditions that the U.S. cannot accept, such as the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea.
North Korea has defended its nuclear and missile programs, which it pursues in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as a necessary deterrent against perceived U.S. hostility.
The United States stations 28,500 troops in South Korea.
North Korea has said over the years that it could consider giving up its nuclear arsenal if the United States removed its troops from South Korea and withdrew its so-called “nuclear umbrella” of deterrence from South Korea and Japan.
South Korea announced this week that it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a peace agreement as it prepares for the North-South summit this month.