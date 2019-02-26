President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong-un

HANOI, Vietnam – President Trump has arrived in Vietnam ahead of his second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The two met last June in Singapore, but that summit failed to come up with any agreement forcing North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.
The president is hoping for more progress this round.
President Trump is getting the red carpet treatment as he arrives in Vietnam for a second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The U.S. again trying to convince Kim to stop all nuclear testing and eventually denuclearize his country.
Former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO Admiral James Starvirdis (retired) said, “Let’s recognize that Kim giving up his nuclear weapons immediately is about the same chance as the Mexicans paying for the wall.”
The president says he and Kim are very close and have exchanged letters like pen pals as experts warn the volatile leader can’t be trusted.
Former National Security Advisor for the Obama Administration Tom Donilon said, “The president said after the last summit eight months ago that the threat from North Korea had been eliminated. That’s just not true.”
Intelligence reports indicate Kim is still building up his nuclear arsenal. But the president is looking for a positive headline as Michael Cohen, the Russia investigation and the border wall battle dominate the news.
Former NSC Senior Director Edward “Ned” Price stated, “He crucially needs a win on the world stage, given what’s happening here at home.”
Others are praising President Trump’s efforts.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said, “The world, in terms of the Korean Peninsula is safer today than it was the day Barack Obama left the White House and I think that’s because of the actions of President Trump.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also attending the summit and optimistic progress can be made.
But the White House has cautioned that ridding North Korea of its nuclear weapons will take a long time and possibly a third summit.