President Trump meets with world leaders at G20

OSAKA, Japan (CNN) – President Trump is in Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit, a major gathering of world leaders, where he’s already met with the leaders of Japan, India, Germany, and Russia. On the agenda, discussions about climate change and trade
President Trump took a light-hearted tone during his meeting with Vladimir Putin. A reporter asked him, “Will you tell Russia not to meddle in the 2020 election?” Trump replied, “Yes, of course, I will. Don’t meddle in the election, please. Don’t… don’t meddle in the election.”
The first meeting between the two leaders since Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation concluded the Russians launched a “sweeping and systematic” influence campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
The conversation comes as part of the G20 Summit in brought together leaders from across the world.
On Day two, President Trump meets with Saudi Arabia as a United Nations report links Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The two are expected to discuss escalating tensions with Iran.
Another meeting will be with President Xi Jinping of China after President Trump banned federal agencies from selling to Chinese tech giant Huawei and in the midst of what has been an ever-escalating trade war.
President Trump said, “Who knows but I think it’ll be productive. At a minimum, it will be productive, but we’ll see what happens and what comes out of it.”