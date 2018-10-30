President Trump visits Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) – President Trump on Tuesday visited Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, the site of Saturday’s deadly shooting spree that left 11 people dead and six more wounded.
The president was accompanied by Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both members of the Jewish faith who urged the president to make the visit.
Their first stop was at the synagogue was inside in a vestibule, where they prayed with a rabbi. The group then moved outside to lay stones from the White House and roses at each of the stars set up for victims.
Some local Jewish leaders had urged the president to stay away, saying he’s not welcome until he denounces white nationalism and stops “targeting” minorities in his rhetoric and policies,
but the rabbi of the synagogue, inside as the shots rang out, said it is important for the president to be here during their time of need.
