Prison Nurse Sentenced to 30 Yrs

WILSONVILLE, Ore- A former Oregon Department of Corrections employee at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting female inmates.

39-year-old Tony Daniel Klein of Clackamas County was sentenced after a federal jury found him guilty in July.

Prosecutors said Klein sexually assaulted many women entrusted to his care, making it clear to them that he was in a position of power and their reports about it wouldn’t be believed.

He was convicted on 17 counts related to sexual assault and four counts of lying under oath.

