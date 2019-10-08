Prize offered for winning Medford airport sock design

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – There’s still one more week to submit designs for the Medford airport’s first-ever collectible sock.

Whether it’s the scenic mountains and rivers or the award-winning beers and wines, there’s a lot to love about the Rogue Valley.

Right now, the Rogue Valley-International Medford Airport is accepting designs for a collectible sock that will be sold next year.

The design must represent the region along with the airport’s code and the year 2020.

The winner will get a new luggage set and one week of free parking at the airport.

The deadline for entry is October 15.

Learn more by visiting https://jacksoncountyor.org/airport/Home/the-sky-feet-collection-by-mfr

