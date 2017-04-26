Pres. Trump signs order promoting ‘agriculture and rural prosperity’

The order establishes the “Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity.”
The task force will be charged with identifying “legislative, regulatory, and policy changes to promote in rural America agriculture, economic development, job growth, infrastructure improvements, technological innovation, energy security, and quality of life”
President Trump identifies a number of specific changes, including addressing access to public lands for rural communities that rely on timber harvesting, mining, recreation, cattle grazing and other uses.
Before signing the bill, President Trump said, “With this order, I’m directing Secretary Perdue to work with other members of my Cabinet to identify and eliminate unnecessary regulations that hurt our nation’s farmers and rural communities.”
The order goes on to revoke an executive order by former President Barack Obama, Executive Order 13575.
Obama’s order created the White House Rural Council, whose focus was coordinating federal programs and investment in rural communities.
President Trump’s new order effectively dissolves the White House Rural Council, replacing it with a task force that functions more on the premise of changing laws and regulations rather than the Obama administration’s financial focus.
