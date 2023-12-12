Propane Heater starts House Fire in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire reminding of the importance of keeping flammable items far away from portable heaters after a propane heater started a house fire this weekend.

According to Rural Metro around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, there were reports of explosions heard in the Geneva Glen neighborhood in New Hope.

Firefighters arrived to find the back porch of the home on fire with flames and smoke moving quickly through the home.

The occupants got out without injury, but their two dogs did not survive.

The cause was determined to be related to a propane heater.

