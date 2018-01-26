Proposed legislation would regulate power bills

Medford, Ore. — Two southern Oregon lawmakers want to help you with your power bill. They’ve introduced a new law, regulating how much companies can charge.
Senate Bill 1552, also known as the electricity Ratepayer Protection Act, would limit increases in fees in electric bills. The bill was proposed by southern Oregon republican senators Dennis Linthicum and Herman Baertschiger Jr.
The bill says it would cap public electricity providers’ rate of return at 4.5%.
NBC5 News reached out to Pacific Power to see what it thinks of the bill, but haven’t heard back. There’s no word how much this could end up saving you.
The bill is scheduled for its first reading on Feb. 5.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.
Leave a Comment: