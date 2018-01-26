Fatal crash into Rogue River

Rogue River Highway, Ore. — A car was found submerged in the Rogue River Friday, with a body inside. However, crews won’t be able to retrieve either because it isn’t safe.
The initial call came in from a nearby landowner, concerned about a mailbox that was knocked over. But when Oregon State Police arrived, they found something much more disturbing.
“Late this afternoon, a trooper was sent to investigate criminal mischief of a mailbox being down,” said Sgt. Stephanie Bigman, Oregon State Police.
The OSP trooper on-scene investigating later learned the mailbox was run over.
“Discovered that a vehicle had actually had crashed into the mailbox, had gone off into the river,” Sgt. Bigman said.
The incident happened on Rogue River Highway near Birdseye Creek Road. Investigators believe it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.
“We do have at least one confirmed person in the vehicle,” Sgt. Bigman said.
This is the spot where officials say the white Subaru passenger car ran off the road.
“The vehicle went into the river and then went down a short ways down stream there,” Sgt. Bigman said.
A quarter of a mile away, is where the car is located submerged in the Rogue River.
As of Friday night, OSP said this is a recovery operation. One that will have to wait until morning.
“For the safety of the divers, the boat operator, even the towing company that’s going to be towing the vehicle out. We just cannot do this in the dark, it’s way too dangerous,” Sgt. Bigman said.
According to OSP, the cause of the crash is under investigation. Crews are expected to retrieve the car and body tomorrow morning. Police suggest taking alternative routes, if you’ll be driving in the area.