Prosecution drops charges against actor Kevin Spacey

NANTUCKET, Mass. (NBC) – Prosecutors have dropped a case against Kevin Spacey which accused the actor of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar.
The Cape and Islands District Attorney says it is dropping the case because of “the unavailability of the complaining witness.”
Last week, the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify about a missing cell phone and deleted text messages…
Spacey was accused of indecent assault and battery in the case brought last year.
Spacey denied the allegations.