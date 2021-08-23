Protesters clash in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – In Portland, a gathering billed as “The Summer of Love” turned into a violent clash between the left and the right Sunday.
Several dozen identifiable Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer members scuffled with a similar number of Antifa members.
Smoke bombs and flashbangs were thrown and both sides used pepper spray on each other.
The protesters and counter-protesters destroyed a vehicle.
On Twitter, the Portland Police Department made a point of saying there were no permits issued for Sunday’s event.
However, police posted that the gatherings were protected under First Amendment rights.
There have been no reports yet of any serious injuries or arrests.