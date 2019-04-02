Public weighs in on possibility of Ashland canal pipeline

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland city councilors hosted a study session tonight on the idea of a two-mile pipe being put in the Ashland canal.
Dozens of people came out to share their opinions but to also hear why the pipe might be needed.
According to Ashland Public Works Department, the canal loses 23 percent of its water. 21 percent of the water loss comes from seepage and the other two percent comes from evaporation.
They also say other problems with the canal include E-coli, leaves, and debris in the water as well as cracks to the foundation of the canal.
Paula Brown with public works says a pipe would clear up all of those issues.
“23 percent of water loss is a lot,” Brown said. “The benefit is getting all of that water back to our users and also not contaminating that section of the canal.”
But some Ashland residents feel there are other, more inexpensive options for the city to consider.
The project itself would cost over three million dollars, and some are concern that the pipe would be unappealing to the eye and lower property values.
“There are other ways not only to reline the canal but other ways to conserve water.” Ashland resident, Julie Bonney-Shanor said. “I think Ashland needs approach these as well.”
The city will have at least one more study session open for the public to weigh in. The pipe will be to vote in the next couple of months.
For more information on the pipeline, you can visit this website here.
