Red Cross preps to aid Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (NBC) – According to the non-profit Doctors for Health, 52 people have died in hospitals in Venezuela since power outages began almost a month ago.
The Red Cross is prepared to bring in international aid, the first time that President Nicolas Maduro’s government has publicly agreed to accept aid from an international organization.
Maduro has announced a series of actions to ration power and water over the next 30 days.
Schools will be closed and many businesses will close at 2:00 p.m.
Maduro continues to say that he believes that these blackouts are the result of orchestrated attacks on behalf of the opposition and the United States.
But opposition leader Juan Guaido blames a crumbling infrastructure as well as government incompetence.
Maduro still has many supporters, however, especially among the military and the poor.
China and Russia have also brought in aid.
The White House has warned countries that aid Maduro’s government that any further expansion of military operations here in Venezuela will be seen as “provocative actions that threaten peace and security in the region.”