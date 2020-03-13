Pursuit suspects arrested after Siskiyou County standoff

YREKA, Calif. – Two people were arrested for running from police in Siskiyou County Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol said on the evening of March 11, an officer was patrolling on Old Highway 99 between Yreka and Grenada. The officer happened across a speeding 2003 tan Cadillac sedan, so he tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the driver didn’t stop and sped off.
According to CHP, the Cadillac eventually entered the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 and drove the wrong way. That’s when officers stopped the chase for safety reasons.
Investigators said they were able to intercept the Cadillac in Yreka and follow it to a backroad between Yreka and Grenada. After driving through several fences the vehicle became disabled on Scala Lane.
The driver and passenger ran away on foot and barricaded themselves inside a vacant home. With assistance from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, deputies entered the house and took both suspects into custody at 10:30 p.m.
The driver, identified as 44-year-old parolee Philli Muradanes, and the passenger, 37-year-old Jeremy Bush, were both arrested for multiple charges including reckless endangering and obstructing a peace officer.
Investigators said, “The Yreka CHP would like to remind the motoring public when you see red lights behind you, slow down and pull over to the right. It is not worth it to run from law enforcement or to try and evade by driving [the] wrong way putting many lives in danger.”