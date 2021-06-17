Putin discusses meeting with Biden

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Russian President Vladimir Putin praised “professional” president Joe Biden following their summit in Geneva a day earlier.
The two leaders met Wednesday and spent more than three hours discussing a wide variety of issues.
They agreed to be more communicative on cybersecurity issues, to return their respective ambassadors to Washington and Moscow in improved diplomatic issues, and to set out a new phase of arms control.
Speaking in a video call with graduates of a government management school, Putin noted Biden was very well-prepared for the talks.
He dismissed the American and Russian media portrayal of the US president as absent-minded and rambling, saying “he doesn’t miss anything”.
Putin however did appear to make a slight jab at the US administration, adding “Americans think that there’s nothing more important than themselves.”