Quarantined ship expected to dock in California Monday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) – A cruise ship carrying 3,500 people will finally dock in Oakland Monday.
The passengers and crew have been in limbo for days now as they awaited the results of coronavirus testing,
With 21 confirmed cases on board, health officials now have a plan to treat the sick and limit the spread.
With the coronavirus on board the Grand Princess cruise ship in the San Francisco Bay, passengers want off.
The cruise ship captain told passengers disembarkment may take several days.
Some were rushed to the hospital. Others were sent to quarantine.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, “As mayor of Oakland, I have three priorities right now. First and foremost is to ensure the safety and health of my community.”
Shop owners in San Francisco’s famed Chinatown point to coronavirus fears causing bare streets, where people are simply staying away.
Jessica and Patti Clark didn’t let the coronavirus stop their annual mother-daughter trip. “We brought hand sanitizer,” Patti said. “We’ve been much more aware of washing our hands and what we’re touching and not touching our face”
But it’s relatively empty at San Francisco’s iconic Fisherman’s Wharf
One bike tour business, Blazing Saddles, is taking extra precautions. Owner Jeff Sears said, “We do clean them normally but they are more clean now ready for action.”
After several decades in business, Blazing Saddles, along with the other shops on the wharf, plan to weather the coronavirus storm.
Blazing Saddles supervisor Aaron Hanna said, “Restaurants, bus tours, bike tours, all of the above. Hopefully, it turns around because a lot of people’s jobs and lives are at stake.