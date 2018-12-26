Quarterback Justin Herbert returns to the Oregon Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. – Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert announced he’ll return to the University of Oregon for his senior season instead of joining the NFL.
Multiple draft projections pegged Herbert as one of the top NFL prospects overall.
According to the University of Oregon, Herbert ranks third all-time at Oregon in career passing TDs, third in completion percentage (62.7) and sixth in passing yards (6,904).
“The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember. Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program,” Herbert said. “What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I’ll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!”