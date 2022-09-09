Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.– Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at the age of 96.

Now, she’s being remembered across the world by those that knew her.

Bill Ihle, a Medford resident and former spokesperson for California Governor George Deukmaijan, had dinner with the Queen nearly 40 years ago.

The Queen and Prince Phillip were on a tour of California and hosted a dinner in San Diego.

The event included Nancy and Ronald Reagan, who were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Ihle said even though the queen may seem unapproachable, she couldn’t have been more the opposite.

“I had a chance to spend several hours with her over cocktails and lunch on board Britannia, which she was anything but that. She was funny, she had a great sense of humor,” he said.

The date of the Queen’s funeral hasn’t been announced yet.

It is expected to be within the next two weeks.