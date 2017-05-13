Razor clam harvesting remains closed due to potentially harmful toxin

Salem, Ore. – For at least the rest of May, razor clam digging in Oregon is closed due to the buildup of potentially harmful toxins.
The closure comes after elevated levels of domoic acid were detected in razor clam samples collected by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.
Domoic acid is manufactured by a particular type of algae that blooms of the west coast.
It was first found in razor clams in 1991 and has been found ever since.
The toxin can cause issues with the digestive system, headache, confusion, short-term memory loss and even death.
Biologists said domoic acid tends to build up more in razor clams than bay clams and they can retain it longer.
Freezing or cooking will not remove the toxin from affected clams.
Shellfish harvesting for mussels, bay clams and crab is still open.
Further tests will take place to monitor domoic acid levels in Oregon razor clams.
To check the latest shellfish biotoxin closures, visit the Oregon Department of Agriculture website.