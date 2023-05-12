RCC foundation honors distinguished alumni

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Rogue Community College Foundation will award a local man its distinguished 2023 outstanding alumni.

Daniel Schram has served as a deputy sheriff, parole officer, field training officer, police academy instructor and supervisor of field operations in Lincoln County’s parole office.

He is working at Providence Medical Center in Medford.

This award honors an RCC graduate each year, who demonstrates success in their profession and community and have significant contributions to the betterment of society.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.