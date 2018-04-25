RCC’s Redwood Campus opens new Veterans Resource Center

The Rogue Community College’s Redwood Campus celebrated the grand opening of its Veterans Resource Center Wednesday.
More than 800 veterans are currently enrolled at RCC, roughly 400 attend the Redwood Campus and will have access to the building.
Veteran Steve Vanderver says he has already seen an impact among his fellow veterans.
“We have a vet that comes in here who unfortunately suffers from PTSD and before this current building was open, he wasn’t comfortable to sit in our other VRC,” he said.
But that’s changed.
“Everyday now he feels comfortable to sit in here and chat with us,” said Vanderver.
The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs awarded the school a $100,000 grant for the project. A portion of the funds are also being given to other veterans programs.