Real ID requirement delayed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Department of Homeland Security is again delaying the requirement for Real ID-compliant forms of identification.
The deadline, which was set for October 1 of this year, would have required travelers over 18 to have a more secure form of ID than is currently required.
Currently, only 43% of U.S.-issued driver’s licenses are Real ID compliant.
DHS says the delay is due to a lack of state compliance caused in part by the pandemic.
Although Congress approved the new rules in 2005, several states didn’t begin to issue real IDs to their residents until years later.
The regulation was put in place to ensure travelers’ identities in light of the 9/11 attacks.