Recent thunderstorm prompts home fire safety

White City, Ore. — Monday night’s lightning may be to blame for a fire in Central Point. Fire District 3 said the fire started in a tree on Upton Road.
The fire was near The Expo fairgrounds and spread to nearby grass. Fire District 3 said engines were in and out within forty minutes. There was minimal damage and no was hurt.
“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve obviously had a lot higher temperatures. And that means that our grass, our trees, and our shrubs are starting to dry out,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.
As the Rogue Valley prepares for fire season in the upcoming months, Fire District 3 wants you to be prepared. It’s reminding everyone to keep any flammable vegetation at least five feet away from your home, like shrubs or bark. Mow your lawn to be less than four inches. Making sure any tree limbs are at least 10 feet from your rooftop. Finally, keeping your gutters clean.
For more home safety tips, you can visit Fire District 3’s website.