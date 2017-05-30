Free Fishing Weekend, State Parks Day coincide

Salem, Ore. – This upcoming weekend could be the perfect time to enjoy Oregon’s great outdoors–for free.
Free Fishing Weekend (June 3 and 4) is coinciding with State Parks Day (June 3).
During Free Fishing Weekend, there will be no licenses or tags required to fish, crab, or clam anywhere in Oregon.
For State Parks Day, Oregon State Park day-use and camping fees will be waived.
So if you’re going camping, be sure to pack your fishing gear.
Mike Gauvin, ODFW recreational fisheries manager, said, “Lakes and ponds are fully stocked, rivers and streams are open for trout, and don’t forget about the coast for crabbing and clamming.”
ODFW said although no licenses are required, all other regulations are still in effect.
Learn more at: http://www.dfw.state.or.us/news/2017/05_may/052417b.asp