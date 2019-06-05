Record number of migrants stopped at border in May

(CNN) – Customs and Border Protection reports that last month it saw a record number of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to CPB, its officers encountered more than 144,000 migrants along the southern border last month. That includes thousands of unaccompanied children.
CPB data notes that the agency has seen a steady increase in detainment at the border over the last five months.
This as ICE reports it’s dealing with an all-time high number of people in custody.
The agency says the totals have exceeded funding levels yet again.