Record numbers of Thanksgiving travelers expected this year

MEDFORD, Ore.– As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, experts are expecting one of the busiest travel weekends in years.

AAA expects nearly 800,000 Oregonians to travel this weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be busy getaway days.

The company said a lot of people will be on their way back this Sunday.

Travelers should expect congestion on roadways and in airports.

AAA’s Marie Dodds said, “if you’re packing a family in the car, try not to leave in the heart of the busy travel time Wednesday afternoon or evening. See if you can take off in the morning hours or delay your trip until after 8 p.m.”

Dodds said coming back early on Sunday or waiting until Monday or Tuesday can help you avoid traffic.

She said to expect longer travel times regardless because of the record volume of travelers.