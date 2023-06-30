2 Clackamas County deputies shot and hospitalized; 2 suspects in custody

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two deputies were shot Friday morning in Clackamas County while responding to a burglary call, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported. The deputies were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects are in custody and there’s no danger to the public, though they did ask people to avoid the area. KGW’s Mike Benner reported from the scene that several blocks of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard are blocked off while law enforcement investigates.

The names of the deputies and the two suspects were not reported. CCSO did not report what led up to the shooting. The sheriff’s office said it was unclear if the deputies fired their weapons.

The shooting happened near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Bell Avenue in the Southgate neighborhood, about four miles north of Clackamas. The Springwater Corridor Trail crosses through that area. A man who lives nearby told KGW that he heard 10 to 12 gunshots as he was outside doing some early morning gardening.

The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the shooting at 8:37 a.m. but did not specify what time the shooting happened.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident.

