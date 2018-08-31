3 charged in connection with suspected arson fire in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Three arrests have been made in connection with a Klamath Falls structure fire.
The fire broke out just before 7 Tuesday morning at the Servpro building at Sixth and Hilyard.
Sergeant Dennis Yaws of the Oregon State Police told NBC2 that witnesses saw suspicious behavior in the area prior to the fire. “We got information that linked us to three subjects that may have been involved in that incident.”
Police say the suspects stole multiple items, and started the fire to cover up the burglary.
“Search warrants were served, and property from Servpro was located.” Notes Sgt. Yaws. “And three individuals were taken into custody.”
Suspects Eliegh Bozzo and Christopher Worthington both face multiple charges including first degree arson.
Charges against the third suspect Joshua Morris include theft and burglary.
Total damages to the building are estimated at $150,000.
Police say the men also tried to steal a car that was parked behind the building.
