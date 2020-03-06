$65M in construction at Oregon Tech

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About $65,000,000 in construction is now underway on the Oregon Tech campus in Klamath Falls.
Oregon Tech is still a school under construction.
Brian Fox serves as Vice-President of Finance and Administration at Oregon Tech. “Completed or underway over the past four years we have about 65 million dollars worth of capital construction.”
One of those projects is a new student recreation center in the school’s athletic building.
Director of Facilities Thom Darrah notes a new sports court is being installed. “This will be a multi-use sports court, basketball, volleyball.”
A second phase of construction is nearing completion at Cornett Hall.
“This is really our core laboratory facility.” Points out Fox. “So the bread and butter of our programs is to learn in the classrooms, prove it in the labs – and that really distinguishes Oregon Tech from a lot of institutions is that hands-on nature.”
One of the biggest projects is a new building going up on the west side of the campus.
“Center for Excellence in Engineering Technology is a 35 million dollar project.” Fox explains. “It will expand our footprint by 70,000 square feet of core engineering lab, classroom spaces.”
The center is expected to open in the summer of 2021.
“It’s challenging, and very busy.” Darrah points out. “But it’s a much needed investment, and it’s a fun time to be here.”
The projects at Oregon Tech are funded through a combination of state bonds, and donor investments.
There are about 3,000 students on the Oregon Tech Campus in Klamath Falls.
