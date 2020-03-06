Home
Crescent City fire station burglarized

CRESCENT CITY, Ore. – A northern California fire station was burglarized overnight.

Crescent City officials said sometime between the evening of March 5 and the morning of March 6, someone broke into the Bertsch Fire Station on Humboldt Road in Crescent City.

Numerous pieces of life-saving equipment were stolen, including the following:

  • Two trauma bags containing bandaging supplies, cervical spine collars, trauma shears, and other medical supplies.
  • One Zoll AED Plus Automatic External Defibrillator unit, green in color in a black case, with the number “5114” on the unit itself.
  • Two Orange Streamlight Litebox large rechargeable flashlights.
  • One tool bag with miscellaneous hand tools, wrenches, and screwdrivers.
  • Two gas cans with fuel.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office.

