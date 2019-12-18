Puerto Rico, U.S. spar of cockfighting ban

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (NBC) – Puerto Rico is battling the U.S. government over a congressional ban on cockfighting due to take effect on Friday.
Cockfighting is a 500-year-old tradition in Puerto Rico. Roosters armed with spurs attached to their legs engage in combat in a ring as spectators cheer them on.
Critics call it a cruel blood sport. It’s common for birds to die during fights or soon after.
Last year, the U.S. Congress passed a law to bring the territory in step with the prohibition in every U.S. state. But Puerto Rico’s governor Wednesday signed legislation designed to allow cockfighting to continue. That could set up a conflict with federal authorities.
The battle also pits animal rights groups against local supporters.
Fans in Puerto Rico see cockfighting as part of their cultural heritage.
It is not clear how the issue will be resolved.
Supporters of cockfighting say 27,000 could be lost among breeders, food suppliers and others if the ban goes ahead.