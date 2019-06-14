Adult foster kids ‘Peer Up’ with foster youth

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Young teen in foster care are getting help through a pilot program new to Klamath County.
It’s called the ‘Peer Up’ program, and your help is needed.
The Peer Up program targets 14 and 15 year olds in foster care.
Life Skills Program Director Bev Hassell explains: “We have peer professionals who are working, who are 18 to 22 year old youth who have been in foster care.”
“It gives them the opportunity to re-engage and reach out to the kids that are walking through the hardship that they once did.” Adds Volunteer Coordinator Alisha Ainsworth.
Hassell notes that adults are needed to help the program run smoothly. “What we’re really needing are community members who will come in and work with the youth.”
Ainsworth agrees. “Just some adult supervision to help these kids coach them along, in what the requirements are for the program.”
Volunteers must be 21 or older, able to pass a background check, with a little spare time.
“16 hours for the training.” Notes Hassell. “Then 2 hours a week for the group.”
The Peer Up Program is run through Integral Youth Services.
You can learn more about the program at: www.iyskfalls.org or, contact Ainsworth directly at (541) 281-8842.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.