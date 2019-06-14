Home
Adult foster kids ‘Peer Up’ with foster youth

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Young teen in foster care are getting help through a pilot program new to Klamath County.

It’s called the ‘Peer Up’ program, and your help is needed.

The Peer Up program targets 14 and 15 year olds in foster care.

Life Skills Program Director Bev Hassell explains:  “We have peer professionals who are working, who are 18 to 22 year old youth who have been in foster care.”

“It gives them the opportunity to re-engage and reach out to the kids that are walking through the hardship that they once did.”  Adds Volunteer Coordinator Alisha Ainsworth.

Hassell notes that adults are needed to help the program run smoothly.  “What we’re really needing are community members who will come in and work with the youth.”

Ainsworth agrees.  “Just some adult supervision to help these kids coach them along, in what the requirements are for the program.”

Volunteers must be 21 or older, able to pass a background check, with a little spare time.

“16 hours for the training.”  Notes Hassell.  “Then 2 hours a week for the group.”

The Peer Up Program is run through Integral Youth Services.

You can learn more about the program at:  www.iyskfalls.org  or, contact Ainsworth directly at (541) 281-8842.

 

