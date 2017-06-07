Home
Ban on recreational marijuana sales challenged in Klamath Falls

Ban on recreational marijuana sales challenged in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A ban on recreational marijuana sales is still in effect in Klamath Falls, but there’s an effort to overturn that ban.

A measure to allow processing, and recreational sales of marijuana in Klamath County failed in May of last year, but passed in the city precincts.

Phil Studenberg asked fellow city council members Monday night to consider removing the ban.  “I would like to see us regulate it, tax it, and make sure that the kids are protected with reasonable regulation.”

But, the four other council members say they want the ban to remain in place.

About 80 people were on hand to hear testimony on the ban.

Jonah Hakanson says he’s prepared to collect signatures to place the issue before city voters.  “We can already possess it, and we can have it – the only thing you’re saying ‘no’ to with the ban, is you’re saying ‘no’ to businesses, and tax revenue – that’s it.”

Heidi Biggs disagrees.  “You ask a lot of folks in economic development, you get a very different story.  If you talk to folks in education, you get a different story.  If you talk to health care providers, you get a different story.”

Ed Medina owns a medical marijuana dispensary.  “The dealers that are in our neighborhoods today do not I.D. children.  They also have other substances that they’re selling to our children.”

Randy Shaw shared his personal experience.  “If you think that morally this is a good thing, I got news for you – it’s not.”

Hakanson says he plans to begin collecting over 1,721 valid signatures to place the issue on the November ballot.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics