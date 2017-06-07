Ban on recreational marijuana sales challenged in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A ban on recreational marijuana sales is still in effect in Klamath Falls, but there’s an effort to overturn that ban.
A measure to allow processing, and recreational sales of marijuana in Klamath County failed in May of last year, but passed in the city precincts.
Phil Studenberg asked fellow city council members Monday night to consider removing the ban. “I would like to see us regulate it, tax it, and make sure that the kids are protected with reasonable regulation.”
But, the four other council members say they want the ban to remain in place.
About 80 people were on hand to hear testimony on the ban.
Jonah Hakanson says he’s prepared to collect signatures to place the issue before city voters. “We can already possess it, and we can have it – the only thing you’re saying ‘no’ to with the ban, is you’re saying ‘no’ to businesses, and tax revenue – that’s it.”
Heidi Biggs disagrees. “You ask a lot of folks in economic development, you get a very different story. If you talk to folks in education, you get a different story. If you talk to health care providers, you get a different story.”
Ed Medina owns a medical marijuana dispensary. “The dealers that are in our neighborhoods today do not I.D. children. They also have other substances that they’re selling to our children.”
Randy Shaw shared his personal experience. “If you think that morally this is a good thing, I got news for you – it’s not.”
Hakanson says he plans to begin collecting over 1,721 valid signatures to place the issue on the November ballot.