Frozen tuna recalled due to Hepatitis A

Washington, D.C. – The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a massive recall of frozen tuna that could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
According to the FDA, consumers may be at risk of contracting the disease if they consume potentially contaminated tuna distributed by Hilo Fish Company and sourced from Sustainable Food Company.
The recall affects frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.
The FDA is currently working to establish a list of restaurants and retail locations that received the frozen tuna.
The CDC isn’t aware of any illnesses linked to the products, but it’s advising un-vaccinated individuals who may have consumed contaminated tuna to seek medical help.
For more information, you can visit the FDA’s website: https://www.fda.gov/food/recallsoutbreaksemergencies/outbreaks/ucm561199.htm