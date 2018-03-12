Home
Blue Zones Project marks 2 years in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Blue Zones Project marked a two year anniversary in Klamath Falls Monday.

On March 12th, 2016, the Blue Zones Project kicked off in Klamath Falls with a celebration at the Ross Ragland Theater.

“It doesn’t feel like two years.”  Remarked Blue Zones Organizational Lead Jessie Hecocta.  “It feels like we have just started.”

Project founder Dan Buettner explained at the kickoff that ‘Blue Zones’ are parts of the world where people live the longest.  “And when you look around at the world where people are avoiding diseases that foreshortened their lives, it’s because they live in an environment that makes the healthy choice the easy choice.”

Businesses and schools are being recognized for their efforts in making those healthy choices easier.

We asked Klamath Falls Blue Zones Project Manager Merritt Driscoll if Klamath Falls is healthier as a result.

“Yes!”  Noted Driscoll.  “Klamath Falls is a healthier place, and we’re just getting healthier every day.”

The Blue Zones Project has commitments in Klamath Falls for another three years.

“We’re going to be working with Klamath Promise, Klamath Works, and Healthy Klamath.”  Explains Driscoll.  “We’re just going to keep trying to make our community a healthier place to live.”

Klamath Falls was the first Blue Zones Project community in Oregon.

The program has now expanded to include Grants Pass, The Dalles, and the Roseburg / Umpqua region.

