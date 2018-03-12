Rogue Disposal addresses recycling changes

Medford, Ore. – The new recycling protocols were only implemented seven days ago, but the restrictions for the community are creating more trash to clean up.
We first told you about Rogue Disposal’s new recycling rules last month.
The changes move some previously recyclable items, like glass and paper, out of recycle bins and into the trash.
They did provide an option for the materials they could find other uses for, like glass. You can take those to depots around the area at different grocery stores to be reused.
Even with new rules and some new expenses, Rogue Disposal still thinks it makes sense to recycle.
“Because of the way the rates are structured and recycling is offered and billed for in Oregon, I think it would be a mistake for people to just stop recycling,” said Community Affairs manager, Laura Leebrick.
The changes have brought some customer turnover, but overall Rogue Disposal doesn’t expect to lose many customers, and is working to inform the public better as the program progresses.
If you would like to find out more about which items are still able to be recycled, and where to find the closest depots, you can go to roguedisposal.com