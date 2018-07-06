Car smashes into Klamath Falls home

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is in jail, accused of driving drunk and injuring a woman when he smashed into her south suburban home.
The wreck happened just after 2:30 Friday morning at a home on Maplewood Drive.
“I was asleep and heard a crash.” Notes neighbor Chris Trailer. “I didn’t think much about it until I heard a siren, and then when I came out, there was a cop car and a man on the ground.”
Sheriff’s deputies say 24 year old Lucas Jack Moore was trying to elude police when he crashed into a home.
The impact drove a car parked in the garage sideways through a wall, injuring a woman inside.
“I heard she had had knee surgery, or hip surgery or something.” Added Trailer. “Was recovering and sleeping in a recliner, and the impact from the car hitting the garage knocked her out of the chair.”
The woman was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for minor injuries and was later released.
Lucas Moore and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
Moore is jailed on multiple charges including drunk driving, third-degree assault, attempting to elude, and reckless driving.
