Chiloquin murder suspects jailed

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A manhunt for two suspects wanted in connection with a murder in Chiloquin is over.
Arnie Lee Eggsman was shot and killed early Sunday morning on the Chocktoot Street Bridge in Chiloquin.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says two suspects are now behind bars. “Last night, Oregon State Police, with the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies down in Carson City, Nevada were able to take both suspects in the Eggsman murder into custody.”
21 year old Tevin LaFond was arrested just after 5:30 Monday afternoon.
“He was with his Grandfather at the time.” Notes Costello. “And I believe they cooperated when law enforcement showed up.”
Second suspect Kyle Joseph Steele turned himself in to police at about 11:30 Monday night.
The D.A. is now working to get both men returned to Oregon. “Obviously, they have a right to reject that, and then we’d have to get a Governor’s warrant in order to extradite them back here.”
Steele and LaFond will both face charges including murder, assault, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.The incident is still under investigation by the Klamath County Major Crime Team.
Investigators aren’t saying what may have sparked the shooting.