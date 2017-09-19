Vehicle of missing central Oregon man found

Deschutes County, Ore. – A vehicle belonging to a missing La Pine man was found at a trailhead near the border between Deschutes and Klamath Counties.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a group of hunters in the Davis Lake area located Gary Humbard’s Ford Explorer in the Deschutes National Forest.
One of the hunters reported seeing a man, later confirmed to be Humbard, getting out of the vehicle with a backpack on September 2nd.
When the hunters returned to the same area for another outing on the 16th, they found it suspicious that Humbard’s vehicle was still there.
They called police who responded with a search of the area around Davis Lake.
However, no sign of the missing man was found.
His route or planned destination is unknown.
Anyone who has seen Humbard on or after September 2nd is asked to call the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.