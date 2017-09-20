Infant simulator offers life-like learning

(NBC News) – Caring for the sickest babies takes a special person, and now a very special simulator is helping to train doctors and nurses in pediatric intensive care units.
The “newborn” is an extremely life-like simulator whose job is to help train critical care staff before they handle a very real infant.
“This is wonderful for just kind of getting my feet wet,” says ICU nurse Brighton Barousse.
The simulator is named “Super Tory.” She cries and grimaces, tells nurses if her breathing tube is in too far and whether she’s not getting good blood flow to her extremities.
Simulators like Tory can also help train new parents whose babies need extra care.
Dr. Kiran Hebbar says the stress that comes with simulator training is key to a physician’s development.
“That’s important because that level of stress is really the difference between sitting in a classroom and answering a bunch of questions properly versus actually applying that theory to caring for someone’s baby,” he explains.
