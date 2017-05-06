Clackamas County structure fire sparked by lighting

Damascus, Ore. – Lighting is being blamed for igniting a house fire in Clackamas County Friday morning.
Clackamas County firefighters said a sleeping Damascus homeowner was awakened in the early morning hours by a loud crash.
The woman eventually found a fire in the attic space of her residence. She quickly called 911 and evacuated the building along with a tenant. They both escaped without injury.
Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.
Investigators said it appears the home’s metal roof was struck by lightning at or near a roof vent, igniting the fire.
The amount of damage done to the home has not yet been determined, but the family has been displaced.
Firefighters with Clackamas County Fire District #1 said they want to remind the public that while lightning may be beautiful and awe-inspiring, it is also very dangerous. “When a storm is overhead, please remain indoors.”