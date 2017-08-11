Home
Euthanasia ordered for 4 dogs that mauled girl

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to euthanize 4 Mastiff dogs that mauled a 10 year old girl.

The vote was unanimous.

Commissioner Derrick DeGroot:  “I believe that all four dogs should be humanely euthanized.”

Commissioner Donnie Boyd:  “I think we should recommend them to be euthanized in a proper manner, and again, I believe that human life is more important than animal life.”

Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris:  “I think it’s the appropriate course of action to preserve public safety.”

Alyssa Stevens was seriously injured when she entered the dog’s kennel on June first.

Dog owner Vincent Berry claimed the girl didn’t have permission to be on the property.

Berry’s advisor Latronda Darnell is planning an appeal.  “Absolutely.  Vincent of course is heartbroken over this ruling.”

Alyssa’s father Darryn Stevens presented text messages from Berry asking his daughter to look after the dogs.

Steven’s advisor Mary Liz Bunch offered this reaction:  “Relieved.  And I know Darryn felt the same way.  To say that he was happy would be improper, probably not accurate – it was heartbreaking for everyone involved.”

The dogs are scheduled to be put down August 21st, pending any appeal.

Neither dog owner Vincent Berry, or parent Darryn Stevens were at Thursday’s ruling.

Stevens was taking his daughter Alyssa to Portland for physical therapy.

